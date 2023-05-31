Wealthspan Partners LLC Has $617,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Haverford Trust Co boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,310,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,709,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 232,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,072,000 after acquiring an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PEP traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,098,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,850. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 96.84%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

