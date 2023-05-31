Wealthspan Partners LLC Has $421,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,082,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,816,744. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.24.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

