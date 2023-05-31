Vulcan Forged PYR Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $94.71 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 31st. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $3.45 or 0.00012673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $94.71 million and $2.87 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006774 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019785 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00025289 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00016819 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001113 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,193.41 or 0.99997705 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,482,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.4815746 USD and is down -4.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $3,579,195.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

