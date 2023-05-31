Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Trading Up 3.4%

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.38 and last traded at $14.33. 58,728 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 217,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VITL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vital Farms from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vital Farms from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Vital Farms Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $587.83 million, a P/E ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $110.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 22.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

