Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Trading Up 3.4%

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.38 and last traded at $14.33. 58,728 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 217,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on VITL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vital Farms from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vital Farms from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.
Vital Farms Stock Up 3.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $587.83 million, a P/E ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 22.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Featured Articles
