Verdad Advisers LP Sells 27,500 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Verdad Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum accounts for about 1.0% of Verdad Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Verdad Advisers LP’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 35,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 17,965 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,088 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 122,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 50,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,203,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.30 per share, for a total transaction of $128,478,799.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,990,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,942,071,918.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired 17,941,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,568,488 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OXY traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,885,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,610,143. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $54.30 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Stories

