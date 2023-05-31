Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $38.10 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 159,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,103,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.94.

NYSE:CAT traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,999. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $106.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.72 and its 200-day moving average is $232.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

