Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Trimmed by Icapital Wealth LLC

Icapital Wealth LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 226,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 305,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,382,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,307. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.73. The company has a market capitalization of $285.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $217.20.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

