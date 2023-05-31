Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Wealthspan Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 3.3% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.34. 1,089,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.43.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

