VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Holdings Lowered by Icapital Wealth LLC

Icapital Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,139 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 3.2% of Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Icapital Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,072,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,553,000 after purchasing an additional 188,131 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,159,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,273,000 after purchasing an additional 61,464 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 672,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 657,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,660,000 after acquiring an additional 118,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 632,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after buying an additional 102,390 shares during the period.

BATS:MOAT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.22. 667,280 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day moving average is $70.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

