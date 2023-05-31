UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 3.4% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $33,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $599.06.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $481.65. 1,199,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,891. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $448.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

