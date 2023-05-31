UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Up 4.8%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.36. 9,617,591 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 6,794,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on UiPath in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.87.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,006.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $678,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,319,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,371,104.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,006.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,720 in the last three months. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the first quarter worth $493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in UiPath by 127.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,003 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $13,995,000 after buying an additional 446,751 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in UiPath by 531.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,741 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 17,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in UiPath by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,510,987 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $96,773,000 after buying an additional 276,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

