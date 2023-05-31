UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CFO Ashim Gupta Sells 40,000 Shares

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,584,341 shares in the company, valued at $24,794,936.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ashim Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $647,200.00.

On Friday, March 17th, Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $678,400.00.

UiPath Stock Performance

NYSE:PATH traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,542,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,112,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.91 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $22.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.14 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PATH. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in UiPath by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,567 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UiPath by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

