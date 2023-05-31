Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Insider Stephanie Stapleton Sudbury Sells 1,798 Shares

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) insider Stephanie Stapleton Sudbury sold 1,798 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $17,404.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,058.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Udemy Stock Down 0.4 %

UDMY traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. 517,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,007. Udemy, Inc. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $17.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDMY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Udemy by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 23,527 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Udemy by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Udemy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

UDMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

