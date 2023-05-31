Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CEO Gregory Scott Brown Sells 31,920 Shares

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 31,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $308,985.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,806 shares in the company, valued at $11,236,602.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Udemy Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ UDMY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 517,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,007. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. Udemy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $17.26.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 8,593,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,877,000 after acquiring an additional 855,400 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 8.4% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 6,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,954,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at $65,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 17.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,580,000 after buying an additional 797,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,388,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after buying an additional 102,003 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Udemy Company Profile
Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Udemy (UDMY)
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.