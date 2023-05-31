Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CEO Gregory Scott Brown Sells 31,920 Shares

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 31,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $308,985.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,806 shares in the company, valued at $11,236,602.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Udemy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 517,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,007. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. Udemy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $17.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 8,593,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,877,000 after acquiring an additional 855,400 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 8.4% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 6,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,954,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter valued at $65,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 17.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,580,000 after buying an additional 797,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Udemy by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,388,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after buying an additional 102,003 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Udemy Company Profile

UDMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Udemy from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

