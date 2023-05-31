Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 18,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trio-Tech International

In other Trio-Tech International news, Director Jason T. Adelman sold 12,500 shares of Trio-Tech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 48.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trio-Tech International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.38% of Trio-Tech International worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trio-Tech International Stock Up 3.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Trio-Tech International stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,368. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65. Trio-Tech International has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $20.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

Featured Stories

