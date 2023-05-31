Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLYF – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 25,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 55,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Trilogy International Partners Stock Up 5.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.19.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trilogy International Partners, Inc is a wireless telecommunications operator, which engages in the provision of wireless communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: New Zealand, Bolivia, and Other. The New Zeland geographical segment offers nationwide wireless communication services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.