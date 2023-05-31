Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 108,515 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 50% compared to the typical daily volume of 72,530 call options.
CHPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.
In related news, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $2,323,393.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $40,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 658,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,185,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,610 shares of company stock worth $3,676,846 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company's stock.
Shares of CHPT stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.69. 23,504,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,908,098. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.69. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 82.84% and a negative net margin of 73.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
