Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 108,515 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 50% compared to the typical daily volume of 72,530 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $2,323,393.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $2,323,393.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $40,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 658,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,610 shares of company stock worth $3,676,846 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChargePoint

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 2.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 90,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $2,837,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in ChargePoint by 442.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,453 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ChargePoint by 62.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,600,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,761,000 after purchasing an additional 614,958 shares during the period. 44.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHPT stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.69. 23,504,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,908,098. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.69. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 82.84% and a negative net margin of 73.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

