TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Separately, Scotiabank raised TIM from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.
TIM Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TIMB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 367,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. TIM has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75.
TIM Company Profile
TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
