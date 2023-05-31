TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised TIM from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE TIMB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 367,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. TIM has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIMB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TIM by 315.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TIM by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TIM by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TIM by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TIM by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

