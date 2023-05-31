Thunder Brawl (THB) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 20.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $381,690.80 and approximately $15,169.00 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00264616 USD and is up 3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $78,524.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

