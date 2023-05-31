Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to “Neutral”

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $115.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00. BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.43% from the company’s current price.

TRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

NYSE:TRI traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.97. 212,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.18. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $133.55. The company has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 993.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 246.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.