Thomas Krywe Sells 14,953 Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Krywe sold 14,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $11,065.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,400.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Krywe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Thomas Krywe sold 14,102 shares of Spire Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $10,153.44.

Spire Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPIR remained flat at $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 586,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.29. Spire Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spire Global ( NYSE:SPIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.31 million. Spire Global had a negative return on equity of 57.31% and a negative net margin of 112.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spire Global, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPIR shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Spire Global from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Spire Global from $3.00 to $1.24 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Spire Global to $1.05 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Spire Global by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28,280 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Spire Global by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Spire Global by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 22,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 25.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Global Company Profile

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

Featured Stories

