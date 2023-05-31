The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by DRH Investments Inc.

DRH Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,022 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,395 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 11.4% of DRH Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. DRH Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,944,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,286,090. The firm has a market cap of $159.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day moving average of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

