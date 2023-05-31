The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Shares Down 6.5%

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 50,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 47,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The OLB Group Trading Down 6.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 33.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The OLB Group

The OLB Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The OLB Group by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 126,563 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The OLB Group in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in The OLB Group by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 36,167 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in The OLB Group during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in The OLB Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

Further Reading

