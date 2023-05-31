The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) Shares Down 6.5%

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 50,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 47,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
The OLB Group Trading Down 6.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $9.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.
The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative net margin of 33.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The OLB Group
The OLB Group Company Profile
The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The OLB Group (OLB)
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for The OLB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The OLB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.