The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Holdings Increased by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,928,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

