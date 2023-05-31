The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Position Lowered by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP decreased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. J. M. Smucker makes up approximately 0.7% of Cipher Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 41.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth $41,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $4,602,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $145.93. The company had a trading volume of 293,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,553. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.83. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.36.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

