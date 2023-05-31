The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Increased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.17.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock valued at $567,462,983 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GS traded down $6.75 on Wednesday, hitting $324.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,647. The company has a market capitalization of $107.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $327.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

