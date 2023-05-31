The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,300 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the April 30th total of 104,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Stock Performance

Shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $5.93. 39,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,023. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $8.24.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the first quarter worth about $116,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,040 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

