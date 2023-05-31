The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Lessened by HFR Wealth Management LLC

HFR Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 3.5% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 32,653 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 325,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,073,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $2,646,132.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,766.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $2,646,132.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,159 shares in the company, valued at $851,766.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.73.

Shares of SCHW traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,188,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,087,783. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.63 and its 200-day moving average is $68.64. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Stories

