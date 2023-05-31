The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Short Interest Update

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 403,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Buckle by 2,840.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Buckle by 58.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Buckle by 733.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of BKE traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $30.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.51. Buckle has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $50.35.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Buckle had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The firm had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

Further Reading

