The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) is Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,507 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,713 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 2.3% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $22,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 98,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,877,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,619,619. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

