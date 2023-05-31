Tezos (XTZ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $15.12 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $874.84 million and approximately $15.12 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00003362 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009411 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003112 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003114 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001381 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 960,999,585 coins and its circulating supply is 939,803,578 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.