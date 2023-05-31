Terra (LUNA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $239.94 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Terra has a market cap of $239.94 million and $19.63 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00003112 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009411 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003114 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001381 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 278,446,163 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.