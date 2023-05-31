Terra (LUNA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $232.62 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00003083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $232.62 million and $25.02 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009523 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003139 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001487 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 279,057,954 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

