TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$32.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

TSE T opened at C$26.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$25.94 and a 52 week high of C$32.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.364 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 142.16%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

