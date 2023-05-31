Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Update

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.01. 82,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,939. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.33. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $21.44.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1,093.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

