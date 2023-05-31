Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Update

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:THQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.01. 82,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,939. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.33. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $21.44.
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.
Further Reading
