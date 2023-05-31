Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the April 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 119,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 88,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 349,600.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 141.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.8 %

Tekla Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.52. 109,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,227. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average of $18.12.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%.

(Get Rating)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.