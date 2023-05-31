Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,697 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,835 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Target were worth $31,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 1.6 %

TGT traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,796,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,638. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $131.60 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The firm has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.95.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

