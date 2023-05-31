Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Short Interest Down 21.0% in May

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the April 30th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.49. 1,341,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,230. The company has a market cap of $102.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

