Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 31st, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRIGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Stoneridge Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $16.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.35. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRIGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stoneridge

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Stoneridge by 49.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,049,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,330,000 after buying an additional 677,632 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,422,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Stoneridge by 22.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,780,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 321,962 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at about $3,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

(Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.