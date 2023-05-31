Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SRI opened at $16.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.35. Stoneridge has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Stoneridge by 49.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,049,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,330,000 after buying an additional 677,632 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,422,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Stoneridge by 22.1% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,780,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 321,962 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at about $3,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

