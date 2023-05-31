StockNews.com Lowers Aegon (NYSE:AEG) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.15.

Aegon stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. Aegon has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $5.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Aegon during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aegon during the first quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 3,154.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aegon during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Aegon by 52.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

