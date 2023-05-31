StockNews.com Lowers Aegon (NYSE:AEG) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.
Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.15.
Aegon Stock Performance
Aegon stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. Aegon has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $5.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aegon (AEG)
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.