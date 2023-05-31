StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Price Performance

VBLT opened at $0.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,465.93% and a negative return on equity of 96.11%.

Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics

About Vascular Biogenics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 112,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

Featured Stories

