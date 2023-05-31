StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on shares of Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Tarena International Stock Down 1.9 %
TEDU opened at $3.13 on Friday. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of -0.44.
About Tarena International
Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tarena International (TEDU)
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.