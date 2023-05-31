StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $99.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $113.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

