StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RCON opened at $0.40 on Friday. Recon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.95.

Institutional Trading of Recon Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Recon Technology by 161.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Recon Technology by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recon Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of oilfield specialized equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum companies mainly in the PRC. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, Oilfield Environmental Protection, and Platform Outsourcing Services.

