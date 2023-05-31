Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Call Options (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 16,687 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 650% compared to the average volume of 2,225 call options.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,111.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116,822 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572,347 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 184.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,114,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265,487 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth about $66,663,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.52. 20,509,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,889,793. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HPE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

