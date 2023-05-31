Steem 1-Day Volume Hits $1.15 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $80.88 million and $1.15 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 435,287,057 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

