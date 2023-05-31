STASIS EURO Hits Market Capitalization of $132.97 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 30th. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00003856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $132.97 million and $1.62 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

