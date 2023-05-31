Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Sells 12,470 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,290 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,470 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.0% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $727,715,000 after buying an additional 1,738,469 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $998,874,000 after buying an additional 1,480,557 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 36,068.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 269.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,648,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $341,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,861 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $193.35. The stock had a trading volume of 849,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,251. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.47. The company has a market cap of $117.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

