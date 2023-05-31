Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Raises Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 601.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,670 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Schubert & Co boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 374.4% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $3.07 on Wednesday, reaching $98.91. 12,529,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,577,660. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $105.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.19 and a 200 day moving average of $86.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.489 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Read More

