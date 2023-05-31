Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Purchases New Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 383,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,230,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 11.8% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after buying an additional 54,826 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $98.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,963,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,007,141. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

